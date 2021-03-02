Shop closed
While one restaurant and two salons were closed down in Dubai, 23 other commercial establishments were issued stern warnings over noncompliance with COVID-19 safety precautions. Image Credit: Shutterstock
Dubai: A restaurant in Al Barsha and two salons in Al Karama have been shut by Dubai Municipality for not complying with COVID-19 precautionary measures. The restaurant was closed for not adhering to physical distance while the salons were ordered shut for overcrowding, the civic body has announced.

As many as 23 other outlets were issued warnings in the latest round of inspections conducted by the municipal inspectors.

The latest action by the municipality follows 2,378 inspection visits, which found six violations of COVID-19 safety protocol and recorded compliance by 99 per cent of the commercial establishments inspected.

Dubai Municipality monitors establishments such as food outlets, salons, massage centres, shopping centres, laundries, gymnasiums and other sports facilities.