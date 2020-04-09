Major supermarkets in Dubai offer to provide free sales spaces to suppliers for the next two months ensure price stability for consumers. Photo for illustrative purpose only Image Credit: Gulf News archive

Dubai: Dubai has announced a new initiative to ensure price stability of commodities at supermarkets in the emirate.

Major retail outlets and cooperatives in Dubai, including Union Coop, Emirates Co-op, Carrefour UAE and LuLu Hypermarket UAE, have announced their decision to provide suppliers with free spaces to promote the sale of basic commodities for a period of two months starting April 9. The initiative is set to save suppliers approximately Dh47 million and maintain price stability, which in turn will benefit consumers, according to a Dubai Media Office press release.

The initiative complements Dubai Government’s efforts to support various economic sectors and reduce the impact of the current global economic situation, while also ensuring the community’s needs for food supplies are met.

Welcoming the initiative, the Government of Dubai thanked the major outlets and cooperatives for rising above financial considerations to support the community and contribute to maintaining the sustainability of the national economy during this critical period.

The gesture is the latest in a series of initiatives from stakeholders to help the UAE community face the challenges caused by the coronavirus outbreak. In the last few weeks, the private sector and several businessmen have made donations and announced measures to ease financial pressures on customers. Both the public and private sector have joined hands to boost the national economy and ensure its stability.

The announcement helps ensure the community’s demand for food supplies can be met over the long term, a major focus of the government. Despite the increased demand caused by people stocking up on food items, all authorities have stressed that there will be no disruption in the availability of supplies in the market.

The step by major retail outlets and cooperatives reflects their key role in stabilising the market and ensuring the uninterrupted supply of food products to the community.

Advice for consumers

The Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management has permitted essential services to continue operating normally throughout the day during the period of intensified restrictions on movement. Union cooperative outlets, supermarkets and pharmacies are allowed to remain open as usual.