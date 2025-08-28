An Artistic Tribute to Emirati Mothers: A Must-See Gallery at City Centre Al Zahia and Mirdif

Through her lens, Alia’s portraits—taken in authentic settings across City Centres—capture the strength, grace, and character of a generation whose influence still shapes the nation. This installation is a love letter to the women who shaped generations, told by a daughter of the Emirates herself. As Alia puts it, “Our mothers were the original trailblazers – they didn’t just raise us, they raised a nation.” It is a celebration of the legacy of Emirati mothers, which continues to inspire the present and the future.