An Artistic Tribute to Emirati Mothers: A Must-See Gallery at City Centre Al Zahia and Mirdif

Honouring mothers who raised a nation: Tribute by Alia Bint Sultan

Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
Dubai: This Emirati Women’s Day, two of the UAE’s busiest malls paused the shopping bustle to shine a spotlight on the women whose strength and grace have carried the nation forward: Emirati mothers.

City Centre Al Zahia and City Centre Mirdif have been transformed into a striking, artistic tribute to these remarkable women.

At the heart of the tribute is “شامخة يا بنت الامارات” (Proud Daughter of the Emirates), a hanging photo gallery by acclaimed Emirati photographer Alia Bint Sultan. Her artistry goes beyond capturing moments; she breathes life into the UAE's past and present identity, focusing on the femininity of Emirati women.

Through her lens, Alia’s portraits—taken in authentic settings across City Centres—capture the strength, grace, and character of a generation whose influence still shapes the nation. This installation is a love letter to the women who shaped generations, told by a daughter of the Emirates herself. As Alia puts it, “Our mothers were the original trailblazers – they didn’t just raise us, they raised a nation.” It is a celebration of the legacy of Emirati mothers, which continues to inspire the present and the future.

The art installation, unveiled on August 27, will be on display at City Centre Al Zahia until September 7. It will then take over three giant hoardings at City Centre Mirdif’s Central Galleria, ensuring thousands more get to see these remarkable women up close. The exhibition will continue there until the end of September. Don’t miss your chance to see these inspiring portraits.

