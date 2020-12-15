For illustrative purpose only Image Credit: AP

Abu Dhabi: People infected with COVID-19 who have not developed adequate antibodies will be given the COVID-19 vaccines in the UAE, it was announced during the UAE Government COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday.

“Often, people who had severe or moderate [COVID-19] infections and symptoms that required hospitalisation developed adequate immunity. This can be checked through the detection and examination of their immunity,” announced Dr Omar Al Hammadi, official spokesman of the UAE Government.

“If the immunity tests are positive, they would not require vaccination. However, if antibodies are not formed, they would be given the vaccine,” he added.

The official also clarified whether some people who have previously been infected by COVID-19 may not have immunity to Sars-CoV-2.

“According to studies, those who had minor [COVID-19] infections, or did not show symptoms during infection with the virus, don’t necessarily have immunity against it. The vaccination of infected people depends mainly on the recommendation and evaluation of specialists,” Dr Al Hammadi said.

Precautionary measures

The official also called upon residents to adhere to all precautionary measures.

“Currently, there is a winter vacation [ongoing] that coincides with school holidays, which will increase social and tourism activities. Although students need to be active and enjoy recreation time with family and friends, we call on everyone to adhere and to follow all of the preventive measures,” Al Hammadi said.

“We want to continue social distancing, handwashing and sanitisation, mask wearing and being careful when coming in contact with the elderly and people with chronic diseases. Cooperation is required and important, especially in places where gatherings may occur during the vacation period,” he urged during the briefing.