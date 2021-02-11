Dubai: The Indian Consulate in Dubai on Thursday evening issued an advisory asking Indian expats to avoid visiting the mission unless it is absolutely necessary, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“Members of the Indian community who wish to visit the Consulate for any consular services are advised to avoid such visits unless absolutely necessary. They should, instead, make use of the various electronic platforms offered by the Consulate without having to physically visit the office,” the mission said in the advisory posted on social media.
Being the largest expatriate community, it said, it is the responsibility of all the Indian nationals residing in the UAE to strictly comply with COVID preventive measures and guidelines issued by the UAE health authorities from time to time such as wearing face masks at all times, maintaining social distancing, avoiding public gatherings etc.
The Indian Consulate in Dubai provides its services to more than 2.6 million Indians living in Dubai and Northern Emirates including Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah and Umm Al Quwain.
The mission also houses a help centre for distressed Indians –Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra (PBSK), that runs a 24x7 helpline.
The walk-in facility at PBSK offers free legal, psychological and financial counselling services 365 days a year.
How to contact the Indian Consulate in Dubai
a. Call 24X7 toll free number 800 46342 of PBSK
b. Use PBSK Dubai Mobile Application
c. Send e-mail at pbsk.dubai@mea.gov.in
d. Send WhatsApp message on +971-54-3090571