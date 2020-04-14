Free registration for commercial vehicles in Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Registering commercial vehicles in Abu Dhabi is free of charge until end of 2020, the Abu Dhabi Media Office announced on Tuesday.

The measure comes under the Abu Dhabi’ economic stimulus package, which was announced earlier.

A tweet from the office said: “In line with Abu Dhabi’s Economic Stimulus package, registering commercial vehicles is free of charge until end of 2020.”