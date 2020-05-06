Passengers with confirmed tickets only should reach airport five hours in advance

Dubai: The first repatriation flight from the UAE to India - Air india Express Flight IX0344 - will leave Dubai for Kozhikode in Kerala at 2.10pm on Thursday, May 7, Gulf News has learnt.

Neeraj Agrawal, Press Consul at the Indian Consulate in Dubai, told Gulf News: “The first repatriation flight Air India Express IX0344 will leave from Dubai International to Kozhikode at 2.10pm tomorrow.”

He said: “Only passengers with confrirmed tickets must proceed to the airport. They are required to reach the airport five hours prior to departure.”

He said the airline had already started issuing the tickets and as many as 170 passengers will be taking the flight.

He said the Indian Consulate appeals to passengers not to overcrowd the airport, maintain social distancing and follow all necessary precautions stipulated by the authorities.

On Tuesday, the consulate also warned the Indian community against falling prey to scamsters who were trying to take advantage of the repatriation process amid the coronavirus pandemic.