Emirates announces to resume regular passengers flights from Dubai to Kabul from June 25. Image Credit: File photo

Dubai: Emirates has announced that it will resume regular passenger flight from Dubai to Kabul with effect from June 25.

The airline has received approvals to carry passengers on flights to Kabul in Afghanistan, starting from 25 June, taking to 30 the total number of destinations currently offered to travellers.

In addition to Kabul, flights to the following cities can be booked on emirates.com or via travel agents: Bahrain, London Heathrow, Manchester, Frankfurt, Paris, Milan, Madrid, Zurich, Vienna, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Dublin, New York JFK, Chicago, Toronto, Seoul, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Jakarta, Taipei, Hong Kong, Perth and Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Manila.

Customers can book to fly between destinations in the Asia Pacific and Europe or the Americas, with a convenient connection in Dubai, as long as they meet travel and immigration entry requirements of their destination country, according to an airline statement issued on Tuesday.

Outbound flights from Pakistan

In addition, Emirates has already started ‘outbound’ only flights with effect from June 8 from Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad for travellers from Pakistan who wish to connect onwards to other Emirates destinations. UAE residents stranded in Pakistan can also travel on these flights after following the registration procedure earlier announced by the UAE government.

Health and safety first: Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes to all customers.

Travel restrictions