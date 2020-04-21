His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai Image Credit: Twitter/@HHShkMohd

Dubai: The UAE Cabinet has approved a draft law on the protection of national safety to guarantee the protection of society in cases of disasters and any healthcare, economic and environmental threats to the country.

During a virtual meeting held today, the Cabinet also hosted a group of frontliners to thank them for their tremendous efforts.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, chaired the remote meeting.

On his twitter page, Sheikh Mohammed said: “Today, I chaired a Cabinet meeting in which we followed up on developments of the global COVID-19 pandemic in the UAE, in terms of health, education & the economy. The session hosted members of our front-lines of defence. We are grateful for their tremendous efforts”.

“We approved a draft law on the protection of national safety. The new law guarantees the protection of society in cases of disasters and any healthcare, economic and environmental threats to our country,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

He went on to say: “We approved the formation of a taskforce to develop the UAE's modern agricultural sector headed by Minister of State for Food Security & representatives from government and private sectors. Sustainable agriculture is an economic, security and social guarantee for the UAE.

“We approved the setting up of a taskforce to develop government human resources and provide new applications to raise productivity and skill-sets, with technical preparations for after the crisis. The reality of work will change & the post-COVID-19 world needs new provisions,” the Dubai Ruler said in a separate tweet.