Dubai Police is conducting a COVID-19 awareness campaign at labour camps Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Sanitisers, cleaners and food baskets were distributed to labourers in different areas in Dubai as part of an educational campaign by Dubai Police to raise awareness about COVID-19.

Brigadier Mohammad Al Murr, Director of Human Right Department at Dubai Police, said they launched an awareness campaign for labourers at Al Muhaisnah, Al Quoz Industrial, Hebel Ali Industrial and Dubai Investment Park areas.

Dubai Police official with a worker Image Credit: Supplied

“We are looking to reach larger groups of labourers who are an important section of the population in the emirate. We educate them on how to take precautionary measures against the virus and provide them with sanitisers and tell them about the needs to stay clean and healthy,” Brig Al Murr said.

Officers were seen at labour camps distributing fliers, masks and sanitisers along with baskets of essential foods.

“The campaign included workshops on COVID-19 and its symptoms.