Dubai: Dubai Police in cooperation with other entities have launched a safety awareness campaign for fans attending sports matches at stadiums under COVID-19 precautions.
The General Command of Dubai Police and Dubai Sports Council, in cooperation with UAE Pro League and Dubai Media Incorporated, have launched the fifth season of ‘Your Commitment to Happiness’ campaign.
The launch coincides with Dubai clubs hosting three matches in the second round of the ADNOC Pro League, during which spectators will be permitted into the stands up to a maximum 60 per cent of the stadium’s capacity.
Call for greater responsibility
Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, director of Dubai Police’s General Department of Organisation Protective Security and Emergency, said this season requires all stakeholders to assume greater responsibility in light of the pandemic, adhering to all safety standards and prevention protocols issued by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management and other government entities.
Vaccine and PCR requirements
Maj Gen Al Ghaithi called on fans wishing to attend ADNOC Pro League matches to adhere to the procedures approved by authorities, and to fulfil all conditions for attending matches, which includes getting a third dose of a UAE-approved COVID-19 vaccine or making sure they have not completed six months since receiving their second dose of the vaccine.
Fans will also have to produce a negative PCR test result, taken not more than 48 hours before the start of the game. Maj Gen Al Ghaithi said the precautionary measures include wearing masks, maintaining social distance and continuous sterilisation.
He added that the campaign has received “a great response” from sports and media institutions, which has led to “a remarkable decrease in negative phenomena” in stadiums.