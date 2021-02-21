Dubai: Dubai Municipality closed three establishments on Sunday as part of its measures to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a tweet by the civic body, the three closed establishments included two salons in Jumeirah and Karama and a laundry in Satwa. While the salons were closed due to overcrowding, the laundry was shut for violating health and hygiene norms.
Dubai Municipality has strengthened its inspection campaigns on establishments to ensure their commitment to precautionary measures. The total commitment rate reached 98 per cent, while the number of inspection visits reached 2,157 and 26 warnings were made apart from the closures, the civic body said.