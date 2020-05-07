A shop in Dubai was issued a warning for not placing social distancing stickers on its floors. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Dubai Economy has closed down two shops and issued warnings to 21 for not following the guidelines related to the partial opening of shops in Dubai.

The latest inspection campaign reported an improvement in retailers’ behavior as no fines were issued.

On Thursday, the Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection (CCCP) sector in Dubai Economy said that all traders have to comply with coronavirus COVID-19 precautionary measures, such as the use of face masks and gloves, and the implementation of social distancing through placing stickers on its floors.

The campaign has witnessed a high compliance rate with the reopening guidelines, with 1,380 businesses found compliant, 21 warnings, and closure of 2 shops, for not complying with the precautionary measures that are set to limit the spread of coronavirus COVID-19.

Authorities announced an ease in Dubai's 24-hour COVID-19 movement restrictions from April 23, which also allowed for the partial opening of malls and shops in the emirate.

As a precaution, residents are discouraged from non-essential mall visits while malls have been given strict guidelines and conditions on reopening. Disinfection and social distancing remains the main focus of these guidelines.

The inspections started with the market opening time in the morning and lasted till the markets closed. Dubai Economy directed traders not to conduct commercial activities from 10pm to 6am during the National Disinfection Programme unless exempted, and to follow all the guidelines issued by the concerned authorities.