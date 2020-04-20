The fund has been established to support the effort on health, social and economic fronts

The Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19 has been launched by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai. Image Credit:

Dubai: Al Shafar General Contracting (ASGC Group) announced a contribution of Dh5 million to the Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19, which was launched by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai to support the efforts in mitigating the health, economic and social repercussions of the current crisis.

Al Shafar’s contribution reflects its keenness to fulfil its social responsibility, rising beyond financial considerations, in order to support the efforts to ameliorate the situation on health, social and economic fronts, according to a press release by the Dubai Media Office on Monday.

The Group emphasised that social responsibility is one of the important pillars of the welfare of societies. A strong partnership between public and private sectors is vital to tide over the challenges in the current environment, it said.

The contribution from one of the leading specialised groups in the country’s construction sector is the latest in a series of donations from the private sector to support the Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19.