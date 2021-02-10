Abu Dhabi: The Al Ain Zoo has temporarily suspended all shows and experiences for visitors, and has reduced its daily opening hours.
The measures, including four fewer visiting hours, have been undertaken as part of COVID-19 precautions. The zoo will now be open only between 10am to 6pm every day, and restaurants and visitor services are still available.
Visitors can book their tickets online, and contact the facility on 800966.
The Al Ain Zoo was first established in 1968, and is today home to 4,000 animals from 200 species.