Al Adil, which bills itself as the home of Indian foodstuff, has therefore decided to keep its stores in the UAE open between 9am and 7pm and adhere to the government’s guidelines on social distancing. At this time, a select number of customers will be allowed to enter so that these rules may be observed.

“It is very important that we follow the 'Stay Home. Stay Safe.' instructions our great leaders [have issued],” says a statement by the group. “We all should remember that this instruction is only for our welfare and well-being. Together by following this we can ensure that we can overcome the current situation at the earliest. It is important that even while staying at home we do not compromise on hygiene and sanitization.”