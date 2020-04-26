Image Credit: Air Arabia

Sharjah: Air Arabia, Sharjah-based low cost airline, operated two repatriation flights between Pakistan and UAE carrying UAE nationals back home free of charge.

Two special flights were operated from Lahore and Multan in Pakistan to Sharjah International Airport on April 24 and 25.

In a statement on Sunday, the airline says: “Air Arabia remains committed to bring stranded citizens back home as well as supporting requests to operate repatriation flights and is working closely with UAE authorities in this regard. The airline is currently operating a mix of special passenger flights as well as cargo flights to multiple destinations.”