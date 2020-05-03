Image Credit: Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has confirmed 564 new coronavirus cases, while seven COVID-19 patients have died and 99 others have fully recovered.

According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP), this brings the total number of COVID-19 infections in the country to 14,163, while there have been 126 deaths and 2,763 recoveries so far.

The ministry said that the deceased, who are of various nationalities, suffered from pre-existing chronic illnesses coinciding with the coronavirus, which resulted in complications that led to their death.

Image Credit: Gulf News

New tests conducted

The latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 26,000 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days, the ministry said.

The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.

Total numbers for Sunday, May 3, 2020

New cases: 564

Deaths: 7