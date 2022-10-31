Dubai: The organising committee of the 51st UAE National Day Celebrations has invited everyone that calls the UAE home for the nationwide celebrations to mark the 51st UAE National Day on December 2, 2022.
Preparations for the 51st UAE National Day official celebration are currently led by the creative and diverse team behind last year’s historic National Day ceremony that marked the UAE’s Golden Jubilee, a statement from the organising committee said.
This year’s ceremony will continue the legacy of bringing the nation and people together in a moment of unity and celebration of the UAE’s modern-day pioneers and the creators of the country’s collective future.
More details on the official ceremony will be announced soon.
The organising committee of the 51st UAE National Day Celebrations has invited government entities, private companies, schools and organisations to download the specialised kit, which includes the 51st National Day’s brandmark, in preparation for the nationwide celebrations.
The kit is available on the UAE National Day’s official website.
More information is available on the official UAE National Day social media accounts @OfficialUAEND on Instagram, Facebook, Youtube and Twitter; and through the official hashtag #UAENationalDay51 or the official website.