Dubai Media Office assures that mechanisms are in place to protect community from COVID-19

Dubai Media Office confirmed that maritime trade along Dubai Creek has been unaffected by the novel coronavirus. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A viral photo circulating on social networking sites in the UAE has been rubbished by authorities.

Dubai Media Office has published a new video to dispel claims that maritime trade along Dubai Creek was affected by the novel coronavirus.

On Saturday night, the media office announced that the two main ports in Dubai – Deira Wharfage and Al Hamriyah Port – are unaffected by the outbreak, and assured that precautionary measures are in place to ensure the safety of personnel working on ships and boats arriving to Dubai.

“Deira Wharfage and Al Hamriyah Port are two of the main ports in Dubai. Part of Dubai’s maritime trade passes through Deira Wharfage and Al Hamriya Port. With the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 around the world, authorities in Dubai have taken precautionary measures at all ports to guarantee the safety of residents and visitors,” announced Dubai Media Office.

“Measures include thermal screening and lab tests to ensure the safety of personnel working on ships and boats arriving at Dubai. Competent medical staff carry out procedures using advanced medical equipment,” it said.

During the weekend, a photograph was widely circulated across UAE social media that claimed all dhows have been shifted from Deira Creek as part of the authorities’ measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

A viral photo depicting an unoccupied creek is false and does not portray the authentic state of Dubai's maritime trade. Image Credit: Supplied

In reality, Dubai’s maritime trade was business as usual with scores of dhows and boats making their way through the Creek.