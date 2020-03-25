Pharmacies, and food retail outlets in the UAE, including cooperative societies, grocery stores, and supermarkets, will be allowed to operate 24 hours, provided shoppers inside do not exceed 30 per cent of the total capacity.
The decision is according to a circular issued by the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, NCEMA.
Shoppers should also leave a safe distance of two meters as per social distancing guidelines.
Staff at these outlets must also adhere to precautionary health and safety rules imposed by competent authorities.