UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention allows supermarkets, pharmacies to open 24 hours

Customers shop at a supermarket in Dubai. For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Javed Nawab/Gulf News Archive

Pharmacies, and food retail outlets in the UAE, including cooperative societies, grocery stores, and supermarkets, will be allowed to operate 24 hours, provided shoppers inside do not exceed 30 per cent of the total capacity.

The decision is according to a circular issued by the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, NCEMA.

Shoppers should also leave a safe distance of two meters as per social distancing guidelines.