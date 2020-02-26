Complete surveillance of people coming in being done

Coronovirus Image Credit: File

Dubai: The UAE is “well prepared and equipped for the worst case scenarios” as coronavirus spreads in Middle East, an official from the UAE National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority told Reuters on Wednesday.

The UAE has enough facilities to quarantine patients and relevant bodies have been instructed to undertake “a complete surveillance of all people entering the country”, the official said.

The UAE has reported 13 people who have been diagnosed with the infection, of whom three have recovered and two are in critical condition.