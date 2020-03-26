A sterilisation drive has been planned to combat the spread of COVID-19

Illustrative image: Throughout the sterilisation period, traffic and public movement will be restricted, and public transport and metro services suspended Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: UAE officials confirmed to Gulf News that food deliveries are allowed during the sterilisation period.

A three-day national sterilisation programme will be carried out this weekend (8pm on Thursday to 6am on Sunday) to sanitise all public facilities, streets, public transportation and metro service, as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus, senior officials said on Thursday.

The announcement was made during a regular media briefing by Dr. Farida Al Hosani, official spokesperson of the UAE health sector and Abdul Aziz Abdullah Al Ahmad of the Ministry of Interior.

“The goal is to preserve the health of citizens, residents and visitors within the framework of precautionary measures to combat the Coronavirus,” Dr Al Hosani said and we called upon everyone to adhere and not to gather or go out of the house except for the extreme necessity such as buying food and medicine. ..

“Please avoid family gatherings and communicate with family and relatives by phone, ensure the application of social distancing and do not go on trips, desert camping or gathering on farms,” Dr Al Hosani said.

Throughout the sterilisation period, traffic and public movement will be restricted, and public transport and metro services suspended.

The ministries of Health and Interior appealed to the public to stay at home during the disinfection time and not to go out unless it's absolutely necessary to get essential supplies, such as food and medicine, or working in vital sectors, which include energy, telecommunications, health, education, security, law enforcement, military, postal service, shipping and logistics, medicines, water, food, civil aviation, airports, passports, banking and financial services, government media and the service sectors, including petrol stations and construction.

The workers' personal or work identity will be checked and verified and offenders will face prison time and fine, the officials warned.