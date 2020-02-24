Thailand Image Credit: Pixabay

Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Monday issued a travel ban to Iran and Thailand following the outbreak of coronavirus in these countries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation issued a statement to notify the travel ban to Iran and Thailand following recent concerns on the new coronavirus, COVID-19, outbreaks in these countries.

The statement said, “In light of the UAE’s efforts to monitor and contain the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, and in the interest of general public safety and health, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has issued a travel ban, calling on all UAE citizens not to travel to Iran and Thailand at present and up until further notice.