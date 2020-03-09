This adds up to a total of 12 recoveries out of the reported 59 cases

An ambulance and emergency medical response team on the scene, where two Italian cyclists participating in the UAE Tour tested positive for coronavirus virus. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: A total of five patients diagnosed with coronavirus (COVID-19) have fully recovered, taking the total number of cured patients to 12, the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced on Monday.

The five patients include two from the UAE, two from Ethiopia, and one from Thailand. The recovery of these cases reflects the strength of the health system in the country, thanks to the support given by the wise leadership and its keenness to render the highest levels of healthcare services, said the ministry.

“We are treating COVID-19 patients according to the highest applicable health standards where they are placed under observation and medical care that conforms to the World Health Organization’s standards, and closely monitored until making sure they are fully recovered,” added the ministry.