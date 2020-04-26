Any person with or without symptoms can now be tested for COVID-19 at the laboratories

Dubai: Any person either suffering from coronavirus symptoms or not can now be tested for COVID-19 at Thumbay labs across the UAE.

Thumbay Labs, one of the largest networks of CAP-accredited private diagnostic labs in the country owned by Thumbay Group, has launched COVID-19 testing under the authorisation of the Ministry of Health (MOH), augmenting the coronavirus testing facilities of the country.

Sample collection centers have been set up at all Thumbay Hospitals and Clinics located in Dubai, Sharjah, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman and Fujairah. The cost of the test is Dh370 and the lab opening hours are from 9am to 6pm.

To avail the testing facility, patients may walk in or book an appointment by calling the respective sample collection centers at the Thumbay Hospitals and clinics, or by contacting the Customer Care number of Thumbay Labs 04 6030555 or 05 66806455 (WhatsApp). People need to bring their valid Emirates ID to proceed with the test.

The UAE is among the leading countries of the world in terms of number of diagnostic tests conducted for Coronavirus detection. The WHO has already acknowledged the UAE’s status as the country with the most per capita testing numbers. Thumbay Labs and Thumbay Hospitals are active participants in the UAE’s fight against the global pandemic.