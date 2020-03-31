Three metro stations on the Green Line will remain closed for two weeks starting March 31. Image Credit: Gulf News archive

Dubai: Three metro stations on the Green Line of Dubai Metro have temporarily been closed for two weeks starting March 31.

Trains will not stop at Al Ras, Palm Deira and Baniyas Square metro stations. The new measures came as part of the announcement regarding enhanced restrictions on movement in Al Ras areas of Dubai for the next two weeks to facilitate intensified sterilisation procedures.

Public transport have already been suspended from 8pm to 6am as part of the National Sterilisation Campaign in the country to prevent the spread of COVID-19 until April 5.