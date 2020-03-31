Dubai: Three metro stations on the Green Line of Dubai Metro have temporarily been closed for two weeks starting March 31.
Trains will not stop at Al Ras, Palm Deira and Baniyas Square metro stations. The new measures came as part of the announcement regarding enhanced restrictions on movement in Al Ras areas of Dubai for the next two weeks to facilitate intensified sterilisation procedures.
Public transport have already been suspended from 8pm to 6am as part of the National Sterilisation Campaign in the country to prevent the spread of COVID-19 until April 5.
Dubai’s Roads and Transports Authority (RTA) announced a comprehensive plan to manage traffic and public transport modes in the Al Ras area. The plan includes the closure of entrances leading to the area from three main roads and interchanges: Al Musalla, Al Khaleej, and Baniyas Streets. Additionally, as per the plan, all bus routes to Al Ras area will be diverted to Al Musalla, Al Khaleej and Omar Bin Al Khattab streets, and all taxi movement to the area will be restricted.