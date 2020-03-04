Sports activities, training not associated with federations will be put on hold in Sharjah

A teen wears a medical mask as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus. For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Marco Ugarte / AP

Sharjah: The Sharjah Sports Council has announced that all sports classes and training sessions will be suspended until further notice.

In a statement on Tuesday night, the sports council announced that safety precautions were taken to ensure the safety of its players and affiliates with the club.

“Sharjah Sports Council decides to suspend training and sports classes for various age levels in Sharjah Clubs, especially for games that are not associated with sports federations competitions until further notice, in order to ensure the safety of players and affiliates in the clubs. Our health and wishes to everyone,” it said.

The announcement was made a day after UAE health authorities reported six new coronavirus cases in the country.

The new patients include two Russians, two Italians, a German and a Colombian, according to a tweet by the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention.

The six were reportedly exposed to the two technicians on UAE Tour cycling event that was cancelled last week as coronavirus cases were discovered among the technical team supporting the participants.

These are among the 612 people examined after two UAE Tour technical team members tested positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi added that, in cooperation with the concerned authorities, it is making all possible efforts to combat the spread of the virus and taking all necessary measures and preparations.