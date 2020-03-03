The UAE Tour has been cancelled due to the outbreak of coronavirus Image Credit: UAE Tour

Dubai: UAE health authorities reported six new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

The new patients include two Russians, two Italians, a German and a Colombian, according to a tweet by the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention.

The six were reportedly exposed to the two technicians on UAE Tour cycling event that was cancelled last week as coronavirus cases were discovered among the technical team supporting the participants.

These are among the 612 people examined after two UAE Tour technical team members tested positive for COVID-19.