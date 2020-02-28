UAE Tour Stage 3 Image Credit: UAE Tour

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Sports Council has cancelled the remaining rounds of the 2020 UAE Tour after two participants tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The council said Thursday that two from the participating Italian team have been confirmed as having the COVID-19.

“The decision has been taken to ensure protection of all the race’s participants,” said the Council, adding that “safety comes at the top of all priorities.”

In the meantime, the Ministry of Health and Prevention said that all the race’s participants, administrative staff and organisers will be examined through the continuous periodic screening being conducted, and all needed procedures, including quarantine measures, will be taken to ensure viral suppression and curb the spread of its outbreak in coordination with all health and other authorities concerned in the country.