Sharjah Police issues 3,901 fines for violating movement restrictions Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Sharjah Police have issued 3,901 fines on those who violated movement restrictions during the National Sterilisation Programme in Sharjah, Major General Saif Ziri Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, revealed during the fourth remote media forum conducted on Wednesday.

“Majority of the fines for the 2,176 violations were for not adhering to stay-home restrictions, while 1,725 were fined for violating passenger limits in a vehicle,” Major General Al Shamsi said.

These fines were issued from April 6 to May 6.

Major General Al Shamsi also said that 97 per cent of Sharjah residents had adhered to the restrictions and that the pandemic in the emirate was under control. He said a number of positive cases had been detected, mostly among workers, in the emirate, but there was still no need to impose lockdowns on any area.

Major General Al Shamsi said in the industrial areas, the situation was being monitored and handled by an integrated team of 216 personnel. As many as 97,645 workers from 31 labour accommodations had been tested for COVID-19 and a few cases were found to be positive.

“Those who were found positive were given treatment, while those who had been in touch with them were isolated. Since there is no inter-emirate travel, the chances of the virus spreading is limited among workers,” he explained.

He further said that the committee, that includes Sharjah Police, is playing a vital role in addressing any issue that the workers might be facing, thereby ensuring they receive their salaries and their meals on time.

“For instance, recently, a number of Nepalese workers [working for a private transport company] had not received their salaries. This issue was resolved by the joint committee, in coordination with the embassy,” he added.

The joint committee, formed by Sharjah Police and Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, aims to meet the needs of workers at their accommodations and ensure that they are following the prescribed precautionary measures to curb the spread of the virus. The committee, that works around the clock, has so far inspected 31 workers’ accommodations in the industrial areas and in Sajja. Fourteen police patrols, four patrols from the human resources department, three patrols from the economic department, in addition to six municipality patrols, are deployed in these areas around the clock to enforce safety and security.