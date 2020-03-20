Sharjah street Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Sharjah Municipality has intensified its efforts to sterilise streets and public facilities to ensure the safety of the public, raise awareness and stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Thabit Salim Al Turaifi, Director General of Sharjah City Municipality, said the municipality sees public health as of paramount importance and will do all it can to stop the spread of infectious diseases, as per the directives of Sharjah Government and the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

Al Turaifi explained that the municipality has been sterilising streets, pavements and walkways of the emirate on a daily basis during the nights and early morning hours in collaboration with Sharjah Police, which has provided 60 patrols to escort municipality teams and maintain traffic safety.

He said the municipality teams have been equipped with all required tools, including 65 tankers and other vehicles and sanitisation equipment, besides qualified staff.

Sharjah Central Abattoir timings

In line with the precautionary measures to safeguard public health and safety, Sharjah City Municipality has also decided to adjust the working hours at the Sharjah Central Abattoir temporarily from March 19 until further notice.

The facility will be open Sunday to Thursday 6am to 6pm, Friday 6am to 11am and Saturday 6am to 1pm

Individual can bring their animals for slaughter during the abattoir’s working hours while companies ans establishments can only bring their animals from Sunday to Wednesday from 6am to 1pm.

Veterinary clinic in Al Jubail