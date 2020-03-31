Sharjah: The Sharjah government on Tuesday (march 31, 2020) announced stimulus package to support government and private entities, business sectors and individuals.
The stimulus package includes:
• Three months fees exemption for the economic establishments that have renewed its license from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020.
• 50% discount on traffic violations and cancellation of traffic points committed before 31/3/2020 and for a period of 3 months effective 1/4/2020.
• The certificates issued by the Sharjah Police General Command (damage or loss) will be free of charge for a period of 3 months as of 1/4/2020.