Raft of measures announced to help businesses, individuals

Sharjah skyline. Image Credit: Pixabay

Sharjah: The Sharjah government on Tuesday (march 31, 2020) announced stimulus package to support government and private entities, business sectors and individuals.

The stimulus package includes:

• Three months fees exemption for the economic establishments that have renewed its license from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020.

• 50% discount on traffic violations and cancellation of traffic points committed before 31/3/2020 and for a period of 3 months effective 1/4/2020.