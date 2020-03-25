72 vehicles are driving around delivering message to residents

Ras Al Khaimah: Police in Ras Al Khaimah are delivering messages by loud speaker telling residents to stay home and only step out when necessary.

Seventy two patrols have been deployed to spread the message in Arabic, English, Urdu and Hindi.

The message states, “For our safety and the safety of others, stay home. You are responsible for your safety, and the safety of your family and the community at large.”

Patrols will broadcast the safety messages every day and night until further notice.

Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, praised the precautionary and preventive measures adapted by UAE authorities to avoid the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Police urge the public to adhere to the instructions and directives issued by the health and security authorities.

Major General Al Nuaimi said Ras Al Khaimah Police had implemented a series of awareness campaigns through its platforms on social media sites promoting awareness about COVID-19, issuing advice and preventive measures the public must follow.