Supplied by Zone Corps Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: As a precautionary measure to combat COVID-19, workers’ accommodation facilities in Abu Dhabi have been equipped with quarantine facilities for those who have recently travelled from abroad, it was announced by Zones Corp on Monday.

Zones Corp’s precautionary measures include setting up quarantine facilities for workers coming from outside the country within the designated clusters, as well as implementing disinfectant procedures at residential cities.

ZonesCorp comprises 30 workers residential cities with a total capacity of 420,000 workers.

Inside view of quarantine facilities at the workers' accommodation in Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Supplied

Even the buses used by companies to transport workers to and from the residential cities are being disinfected and also the workers are undergoing regular health screening.

Mohamad Al Khadar Al Ahmad, Acting Director General of ZonesCorp, said, “It is a top priority for ZonesCorp to protect the health and safety of workers of various companies and industrial establishments based in our economic zones. In line with this priority, we have taken stringent precautionary measures to prevent the spread of Novel Coronavirus in line with international best practices.

“As we are well-aware of the economic consequences of a potential Coronavirus outbreak, we have taken all necessary measures to create a healthy work environment and reassure the investors and their workforce that their health and safety are our primary concern,” he said.

All residential complexes of workers have been fitted with thermal detection devices and sterilisation equipment to protect public safety.

As part of the move, Zones Corp hosted an awareness workshop to educate workers on how to protect themselves from COVID-19 in collaboration with the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi.