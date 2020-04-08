Extension is due to the Luzon-wide quarantine enforced within the Philippines

A parked Cebu Pacific aircraft. Image Credit: Cebu Pacific

Dubai: Two Philippine carriers – Philippine Airlines (PAL) and budget airline, Cebu Pacific – have extended the suspension of all flight operations between Dubai and Manila until April 30.

Due to the extension of the Luzon-wide community quarantine period by the Philippine government, all PAL international and domestic flights are cancelled until April 30, PAL posted on its website and social media.

“Cebu Pacific flights will remain suspended (until) April 30, 2020, in accordance with the Philippine government’s directive on extending the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ),” said Cebu Pacific in a statement sent to Gulf News on Wednesday.

Cebu Pacific added: “Passengers on cancelled flights are encouraged to take any one of the following options:”

Free rebooking - Rebook to any other travel date within three months with change (rebooking) fees and fare difference waived Full Travel Fund - The Travel Fund is now valid for one (1) year. Use it to either book a flight up to one (1) year ahead, or pay for add-ons (e.g. baggage allowance, seat selection, etc.) If the Travel Fund is not used within one (1) year, passengers can get a full refund. 3. Full refund - Processing of refunds will start on May 4, 2020—after the Community Quarantine is lifted and regular work schedules resume. However, due to the unprecedented volume of requests for refunds, the process will take as long as three (3) to four (4) billing cycles.

Flights may be managed online through the “Manage Booking” portal in the Cebu Pacific website http://bit.ly/CEBmanageflight

Moreover, to provide added flexibility for passengers with booked flights from May 1 to September 30, but wish to change their travel plans, Cebu Pacific is offering the following options, free of charge: