Dubai: While most commercial establishments in the UAE have been ordered to close down for two weeks — from March 25 until April 8 — some essential businesses are allowed to open.
The decision has been taken in line with the preventive measures announced by the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Dubai Economy, all companies should implement remote work for minimum 80 per cent of the total numbers of employees until April 8.
However, following crucial sectors are excluded and should take the necessary precautionary measures with due regard to the guidelines of sanitisation and social distancing.
These business remains open in the UAE
Health Sector
Pharmaceutical sector
Food retail outlets ( bakeries, groceries, supermarkets, etc)
Resaturants (only deliveries and take aways)
Industrial and manufacturing
Construction, contracting and building materials
Security services
Logistics and delivery services
Supply chain
Workshops
Cleaning services
Cash transport
Banking sector
Laundries
Technical and electrical services providers
All other shops not mentioned in the list must remain closed until April 8.
However, all businesse except food outlets, pharmacies and clinics must stay closed from 8pm to 6am until April 4 during the county-wide sterilisation campaign.
Yes, these businesses are also closed
Fish, meat, and vegetable markets (except wholesalers supplying to supermarkets)
shisha cafes
Gyms and fitness centres
Theme parks
Amusement centres and electronic games (e-Games) outlets
Cinemas
Men’s and women’s salons
Massage parlours and spas