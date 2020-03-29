All companies except a few need to implement remote work rule for 80 per cent of staff

Food outlets are open in the UAE while most commercial establishments to remain closed until April 8 in the UAE. Photo for illustration purpose only Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: While most commercial establishments in the UAE have been ordered to close down for two weeks — from March 25 until April 8 — some essential businesses are allowed to open.

The decision has been taken in line with the preventive measures announced by the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Dubai Economy, all companies should implement remote work for minimum 80 per cent of the total numbers of employees until April 8.

However, following crucial sectors are excluded and should take the necessary precautionary measures with due regard to the guidelines of sanitisation and social distancing.

These business remains open in the UAE

Health Sector

Pharmaceutical sector

Food retail outlets ( bakeries, groceries, supermarkets, etc)

Resaturants (only deliveries and take aways)

Industrial and manufacturing

Construction, contracting and building materials

Security services

Logistics and delivery services

Supply chain

Workshops

Cleaning services

Cash transport

Banking sector

Laundries

Technical and electrical services providers

All other shops not mentioned in the list must remain closed until April 8.

However, all businesse except food outlets, pharmacies and clinics must stay closed from 8pm to 6am until April 4 during the county-wide sterilisation campaign.

Yes, these businesses are also closed

Fish, meat, and vegetable markets (except wholesalers supplying to supermarkets)

shisha cafes

Gyms and fitness centres

Theme parks

Amusement centres and electronic games (e-Games) outlets

Cinemas

Men’s and women’s salons