The unified safety stickers Image Credit: Supplied

DUBAI: Dubai Government has announced a unified directory of safety and etiquette signage in public transport and other public spaces aimed at raising awareness about essential health and safety procedures to combat the outbreak of COVID-19.

The signage directory is aligned with the highest global practices in indicative icons. Red indicates mandatory compliance to avoid violations and penalties. Yellow cautions against certain conducts and practices.

Safety signs on a taxi Image Credit: Supplied

The directory, which will be implemented on public transport, uses icons and colours to educate the public about the importance of preventive practices, such as wearing masks and observing physical distancing. It also seeks to promote good practices such as wearing gloves, using sterilisers and handwashing.

Inside the Metro Image Credit: Supplied

The directory identifies two types of guidelines to be displayed at all entry and exit points of metro and bus stations as well as public transit means, taxis and public facilities. The first is obligatory and comprises four icons, namely: No Sitting (on some seats of public transit means and facilities), Two Riders Only (in taxis and limos), Leave Safe Distance (in closed areas), and Wear Mask (in all places). The second is educative and includes three icons: Use Gloves, Medical Santisers, and Wash Hands.

Inside a bus Image Credit: Supplied

This week, RTA will start fixing 170,000 stickers bearing the new icons in various means and stations of public transport such as Dubai Metro, public buses, taxis, limousines and customer happiness centres.