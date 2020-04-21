Services allowed to function between 8am and 8pm with preventive measures in place

A money exchange Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: Money exchanges, building maintenance and related suppliers, plus air conditioning and cooling equipment repair and maintenance firms, have been added to a list of companies that can work between 8am and 8pm, according to a Dubai Economy circular.

The exemption (from closure) is applicable provided these companies adhere to preventive measures. In case of emergencies, building maintenance and air-conditioner repair services can operate after 8pm.

A notice from Dubai Economy issued on Tuesday read, “Clarification on working hours extension.”

“As per the decision of the Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai on the extension of working hours for certain commercial activities, the following activities can operate: Money exchanges, building maintenance and related suppliers, air conditioning and cooling equipment repair and maintenance according to the procedures; adherence to preventive measures, between 8am and 8pm."