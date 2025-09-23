Former Gulf News employee Mohammad Rashid dies at 77

Rashid is survived by his wife, 3 sons and a daughter
Dubai: Mohammad Rashid, a veteran journalist who served Gulf News for 16 years as a senior sub editor, died in Dubai on September 15.
He was 77.
Rashid died following complications from liver cancer, which was diagnosed three months ago.
He spent his final years in Dubai, living with his wife, second eldest son and grandchildren.
An elder son lives in Dubai, while two younger children (son and daughter) live in Sydney.
Rashid is survived by his wife, 3 sons and a daughter
Joining Gulf News in the late 1980s, Rashid became a familiar figure in the newsroom and was known for his sharp eye for detail, calm manner under deadline pressure, and deep commitment to journalistic standards.
He retired in 2003 after a distinguished tenure, the longest of his career.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox