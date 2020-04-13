KHDA recently hosted its first virtual Dubai Saturday Clubs session Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Turning to virtual learning and online lessons for a boost of creative ideas, Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) hosted its first virtual edition of Dubai Saturday Clubs recently.

The Saturday Clubs is a fun, informal educational programme for teenagers from across Dubai’s schools aimed at introducing them to future careers and develop a passion. It gives students a chance to meet exceptional people, learn new skills and find out more about further education and rewarding careers.

A group of 13 young learners joined this week’s special session on photography facilitated by Nikon Kids Photo Club.

Maitha Ali, programme designer for Dubai Saturday Clubs at the KHDA, said, “We want young learners to experience something they are passionate about and give them a space to co-create and explore – even when they are away from their school. Together with our community partners we are creating new ways to collaborate and learn with each other through distance learning platforms. We hope to introduce these young learners to future careers and further enhance their skills and develop their passion.”

Currently in its fifth season, the Saturday Clubs have successfully hosted over 300 students across a wide variety of creative sessions. Every week, young learners are given an opportunity to work together with social entrepreneurs and creative professionals, often in partnership with local art spaces, universities and cultural avenues.

Maitha added, “This is a wonderful opportunity for students as they get a chance to connect with students from other schools and work with mentors to further their creative ideas through a series of learning experiences designed to build on their potential. Distance learning is bringing our students even closer and our future sessions will be even bigger with the community’s participation.”

Sharing his experiences, Butti Al Muhairi, a student of Dar Al Marefa School, said, “It’s boring being at home and these sessions are a great way to learn something new and build on our passion. As soon as I learned of the sessions, I immediately signed up for it.”

The ongoing sessions are open to young adults aged 12-15 from Dubai schools. Each session will be delivered by mentors in the fields of Creativity, Design, Entrepreneurship, Innovation, Photography, Self-development, Sustainable Design and Wellbeing.

How to participate in Dubai Saturday Clubs?

The Dubai Saturday Clubs are free to attend. Registration for the fifth season is open to young learners. To register, visit www.dubaisaturdayclubs.ae