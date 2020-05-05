Indian Consulate in Dubai. Image Credit: Devadasan/Gulf News archives

Dubai: The Indian Consulate in Dubai has warned Indian expats against fraudsters who are trying to take advantage of the repatriation process amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It has come to our notice that certain fraudsters are calling Indian nationals in the name of their travel to India and taking bank details or OTP. Consulate officials are reaching out but will never ask for bank or card details and payment to be made directly to airlines,” the Consulate General of India in Dubai tweeted on Tuesday.

Ending weeks of uncertainty over the return of Indians stranded in the UAE and elsewhere, the Indian Government on Monday announced the details of its mega plan for phased repatriation from May 7.

Consulate scam alert

Nearly 200,000 Indians have registered with Indian missions to return to their home country. Priority wll be given to blue collar workers in distress, people with medical emergencies, including the elderly and pregnant women, and those who have lost jobs.

Last month, the Indian Consulate in Dubai cautioned stranded Indian expats about bogus circulars asking people to send their personal particulars to various email IDs of the Indian Consulate here for repatriation.

“It has come to our notice about circulation of messages regarding details of visit visa holders, elders, jobless etc. to be sent to Indian Consulate Dubai for repatriation. CGI Dubai has not issued any such advisory. Indian nationals should take note of this,” the Consulate General of India in Dubai had tweeted .