Picture for illustrative purposes - A fruit and vegetable market in Dubai Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai Media Office on Saturday tweeted a Dubai Economy notice that offered consumers a helpline to report price hikes during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The notice read, “For any complaints about the rise in prices, kindly contact us on 600545555 or download our mobile app ‘Dubai Consumer’ to file a complaint.”

The notice comes as several consumers experience price hikes particularly in fruit and vegetables at convenience stores on the premise that a delay in supplies from neighbouring countries is pushing prices up in the UAE. Leading supermarkets chains have said there is no shortage in supply whereas smaller stores are continuing to hike up prices.