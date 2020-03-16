Order is from March 16 until the end of the month

Picture for illustrative purposes - Dubai nightlife Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: All bars, pubs and lounges including bars within restaurants in Dubai have been closed from Monday until the end of the month in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus, it was announced on Monday.

A statement from the Department of Tourism Commerce Marketing read, “In line with Dubai Government Precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of its residents and visitors, Dubai Tourism notifies all bars, pubs, and lounges (including bars within restaurants) to close with immediate effect from today (Monday 16 March 2020) till the end of March.

Restaurants in Dubai can remain open but not serve alcohol, while bars will close to prevent the spread of coronavirus, according Dubai Tourism.