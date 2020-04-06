Al Awir Central Jail in Dubai. Image Credit: Gulf News file

Dubai: Inmates at Dubai Central Jail can communicate with their families inside and outside the country, thanks to a remote visual communication service launched by Dubai Police.

Brigadier Ali Al Shamali, Director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions at Dubai Police, said the service was launched as per the directives of Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, was part of a humanitarian initiative that enables Dubai inmates to communicate with their families.

“We launched this service in a way that achieves the principle of physical distancing with a full commitment to the precautionary and preventive measures by the authority in light of the current global COVID-19 crisis,” Brig Al Shamali said in statement.

Dubai Police has been keen to provide complete logistical support to the inmates so that they can communicate with their loved ones online, in cooperation with the General Department of Artificial Intelligence at Dubai Police.