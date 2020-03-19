Dubai Health Care City Image Credit: Atiq-ur-Rehman/Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Dubai Healthcare City Authority –Regulatory (DHCR) has eased several protocols to facilitate clinical facilities in Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC) to offer tele-consultations and home health care services, and also enable health care professionals, including doctors, to work in multiple units.

As part of the new measures, healthcare professionals, including physicians, nurses and allied health professionals, can work in multiple facilities in DHCC when providing COVID-19 related care without the need to obtain approvals from DHCR. Previously, healthcare professionals could work in up to four facilities and DHCR approvals were required.

Clinical facilities need to enter into agreements with the required healthcare professionals, and follow applicable patient care safety policies and procedures during this interim phase. Healthcare facilities and healthcare professionals also need to ensure appropriate medical liability insurance is in place for each of the facilities professionals will be practicing at.

Moreover, clinics and hospitals in DHCC can, during this phase, provide teleconsultation services within licensed specialties without any formal approval from DHCR. Such sessions should be appropriately documented, ensuring secure and encrypted network is provided to the patient at all times.

The newly introduced measures will be effective from Friday, March 20 to Monday, April 20.