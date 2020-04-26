Decision comes as both areas record zero COVID-19 cases in last two days

Image Credit: Seyyed Llata/Gulf News

Highlights Decision comes as both areas record zero COVID-19 cases in the last two days

Restrictions on movement will continue to be in place between 10pm and 6am — as with the rest of the emirate

The Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, announced on Sunday the easing of movement restrictions in the two districts

Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, announced on Sunday the easing of movement restrictions in the two districts Decision means reduction in the 24-hour controls on movement following successful efforts to combat COVID-19

No new cases recorded in the last two days in Naif and Al Ras

More than 6,000 tests were conducted among residents in the areas in less than a month.

Dubai: Movement restrictions in Al Ras and Naif districts had been eased, Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announced on Sunday.

The decision comes as both areas recorded zero COVID-19 cases in the last two days.

Restrictions on movement, however, will continue to be in place between 10pm and 6am — as with the rest of the emirate.

Al Ras in Dubai had been put under strict movement restrictions, which started on March 31.

>6,000 tests in less than a month

More than 6,000 tests were conducted among residents in the areas in less than a month. The achievement was a result of the combined efforts of all teams involved in the comprehensive National Disinfection Programme.

Extensive COVID-19 tests and medical check-up procedures were taken by the Dubai Health Authority in collaboration with Dubai Police, Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Municipality and Dubai Ambulance.

A number of private hospitals also assisted in the preventive endeavours including Aster, Medeor and Prime hospitals.

The Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, announced the easing of movement restrictions in the two Dubai districts on Sunday night.

Successful efforts

The Committee’s decision to reduce the 24-hour controls on movement follows successful efforts to combat COVID-19. According to the committee, no new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the last two days in Naif and Al Ras.

The achievement was the result of the combined efforts of all teams involved in the comprehensive sterilisation programme. Comprehensive monitoring and isolation of suspected cases played a critical role in controlling the spread of the virus.

'Thank You' for residents

The Committee thanked the residents of the two areas for their understanding and cooperation, which significantly contributed to the efforts to combat the virus.

The results also reflect the effectiveness of precautionary measures and the competence of frontline workers who worked around-the-clock to fight the pandemic.

The COVID-19 Command and Control Centre, Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Police, Dubai Civil Defense, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, Dubai Municipality and Watani Al Emarat Foundation and other authorities exerted exceptional efforts to safeguard the health and safety of citizens and residents.

The Committee’s decision, which will facilitate the restoration of normal life in Naif and Al Ras, follows the announcement on Thursday of a new set of guidelines on movement in Dubai and an updated list of exempted commercial activities and sectors. As part of the first phase of easing restrictions, stringent curbs on public movement will now be limited to the period between 10.00 pm and 6.00 am, during which the public will be allowed to leave their homes only for medical emergencies. Sectors and activities exempted from the restrictions can continue to operate normally, including hospitals and deliveries.

Rigorous sterilisation drive

Intensive preventive measures implemented in the densely-populated and commercially active areas of Naif and Al Ras included rigorous sterilisation operations and extensive medical tests.

The tests were carried out by specialised DHA teams. Essential supplies were provided to residents of the areas during the period of restrictions in collaboration with a large number of volunteers who worked tirelessly to support the community.

The committee expressed the hope that this achievement will pave the way for further social solidarity in responding to the crisis and a reduction in the overall number of cases.

The Committee stressed on the need for individuals to observe preventive measures including maintaining a distance of at least two metres from other individuals and minimising interactions. It also stressed all individuals must continue wearing masks when leaving their homes, and sanitising or washing their hands with soap and water to reduce the spread of the virus.