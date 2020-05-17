Picture for illustrative purposes: a hotel in Ajman Image Credit: Supplied

Ajman: Ajman Tourism Development Department (ATDD) has revealed precautionary guidelines as part of continuous efforts to combat coronavirus.

Comprising of 13 pages, the guidelines restrict occupancy to no more than 30 per cent in any part of the hotel including restaurants, bars and cafes.

There are also mandatory temperature checks for every person who enters the hotel, and hotels must allocate different doors for entry and exit, place visible floor marks for social distancing with a minimum of 2 meters between visitors in queuing areas such as reception and concierge, and have hand sanitisers and disinfectants at the entrance of all open facilities.

In addition to that, protection equipment such as masks and gloves need to be available in enough quantity for guests and employees. All hotels must allocate isolation rooms at all times that need to be disinfected after every use and have to disinfect and sanitise the premises on a weekly schedule to be shared with ATDD supervisors.

Furthermore, the precautionary measures require that all hotels must train their staff on how to deal with different situations such as cases being found or people having similar symptoms and escorting them to the isolation rooms until conducting proper tests.

Hotels also have to maintain records for cleaning and disinfecting operations for three months. Reusable items are forbidden such as leaflets, magazines, newspapers and cups. The guidelines also includes food preparation requirements and require salons to accept guests based on appointment bookings only.