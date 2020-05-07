Mammoth repatriation of Indians from UAE begins on May 7 Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The flight crew of Air India Express flying fellow Indians back home from the UAE today, in what is said to be the beginning of India’s biggest repatriation from the Gulf, will be in full personal protective equipment (PPE) as part of the precautionary measures being adopted to curb the spread of COVID-19, Gulf News has learnt.

In a telephone interview from India on Thursday morning, P.G. Prageesh, chief of corporate communications, Air India Express, said all 12 crew members for both repatriation flights from Abu Dhabi and Dubai will don their PPE gear before take-off.

See how Air India Express crew get trained Image Credit: Supplied

Not just that, the crew have also undergone an extensive safety, health and hygiene protocol training, besides taking lessons in social distancing and wearing the PPE gear, ahead of the repatriation flights.

“Gulf evacuation is an Air India Express job and we are taking all necessary precautions to safely transport passengers from the UAE to India. As part of the standard operating protocols (SOPs) laid down by the Ministry of Home Affairs, we will follow everything necessary for the safe evacuation of Indians from the UAE,” said Prageesh.

Two flights are flying out of Abu Dhabi and Dubai today. “There will be six crew members, including two pilots on each flight. All crew will arrive from India to Abu Dhabi and Dubai wearing their uniforms. They will switch to PPE gear before take-off,” said Prageesh.

He said both the flights have a passenger capacity of 189, but they will not run full keeping in mind the social distancing requirement.

Air India Express staff learn to wear PPE gear ahead of their flight to repatriate Indians from UAE Image Credit: Supplied

The Air India pilots and cabin crewmembers of the first batch of repatriation flight No IX 0419, which departed from Kochi at 12.30pm (India time) and arrived at the Abu Dhabi International Airport at 3.15pm (UAE time) were provided infection control practices training from Government Medical College Ernakulam, Kalamassery.

The RT-PCR (Real-Time Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction) tests were also conducted for the entire crew.

They were trained by the expert infection control panel of Kalamassery Medical College. It covered donning and doffing of PPE suits, infection control practices to be followed inflight and also the management of anticipated health emergencies during the flight, said Prageesh.

“For the first week of operation, we have a list of 60 pilots and 120 cabin crew. It was extremely difficult to deploy them at the respective bases as they were in in their lockdown destinations,” he said.

The AIE has deployed eight aircrafts at Kochi, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai and New Delhi airports for the purpose repatriation.

The AIE has resourced around 2,000 people, including the staff and service providers for the entire operation of a week (first phase of the operation), he said.

“Where the accommodation of these operating crew is concerned, we had to obtain special permissions to open hotels for their accommodations. We also sought special permission to operate flight kitchens for this operation,” Prageesh said.

What does the PPE gear involve?

According to Prageesh, each of the crew members will wear a full suit, a head cover, goggles and face mask.

Ahead of their flight, the crew have been trained in safety, health and hygiene protocols to be adopted during the course of the flight. “They were also trained in social distancing and wearing the PPE. Removing the PPE gear itself is a 20 minute procedure.”

Prageesh said the crew have also tested negative for COVID-19. “They have self-quarantined after training,” he added.

Water and snack boxes

Prageesh said passengers will have two sets of masks, a 100 ml sanitiser, half litre water bottle and a snack box placed in front of their seats so there is little engagement with crew. There will no direct engagement with the crew.

“Both flights will have female crew to attend to pregnant women and those in need of help,” said Prageesh.

Cargo