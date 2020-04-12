Picture for illustrative purpose: Workers in the UAE Image Credit: GN Archive

Abu Dhabi: As a precautionary measure against the coronavirus, blue-collar workers cannot move in and out of Abu Dhabi emirate until further notice.

The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development announced the decision in a circular sent out to licensed business owners in the emirate on Saturday.

“In line with the preventive measures against the coronavirus, COVID-19, we hereby announce the restriction of movement of labourers from and to the emirate of Abu Dhabi. Companies may allow movement within the regions of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, provided that this circular is observed starting from 6am today, Saturday, April 11, 2020, until further notice,” the circular read.